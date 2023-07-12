MUSCAT: Opal Bio Pharma, a health sciences company, celebrated on Wednesday the groundbreaking ceremony of the second phase of its pharmaceutical project at Khazaen Economic City.

Total investment in the project, set on a 37,000 sq metre plot, is about RO 60 million.

The factory, scheduled to commence production in the fourth quarter of 2024, will produce a range of vital drugs that will help reduce Oman’s reliance on imports and bolster national pharma security.

It will also support Oman’s positioning as a regional center for vaccine and pharma production.

Projected to be complete in two years, the plant is expected to be a new pharmaceutical landmark in Oman and the Middle East, with its products targeted for export worldwide.



Observer Web Team