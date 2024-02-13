MUSCAT - In a recent announcement, Dr Hilal bin Ali al Sabti, the Minister of Health in Oman, revealed the Ministry of Health's (MoH) strategic orientation towards becoming a leading health system with high standards. The primary focus of this strategic orientation is to prioritise health and ensure that the healthcare system in Oman meets international standards.

The announcement was made during the 'Together We Make Progress' forum, held under the patronage of HH Sayyid Theyazin bin Haitham al Said, the Minister of Culture, Sports, and Youth at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre.

Dr Al Sabti outlined key strategic objectives that the Ministry of Health aims to achieve. These objectives include creating a society that promotes sustainable health by instilling a culture of health and wellness in every individual. Efforts will be made to prevent health issues and minimise wastage in healthcare resources.

Establishing a decentralised health system is another priority, aiming to ensure fairness, transparency, justice, and accountability in the healthcare system. Healthcare services will be decentralised, making them accessible to all segments of the population.

The Ministry also plans to enhance medical technical systems and services by prioritising preventive healthcare measures and high-quality medical care at all levels of the healthcare system. This focus is intended to improve health outcomes and patient satisfaction.

Diversifying sources of funding is crucial to sustain the healthcare system in Oman. The Ministry intends to explore various funding sources to ensure the availability of essential healthcare services to the population.

Additionally, developing qualified national cadres and capabilities is a key objective. The Ministry recognises the importance of investing in the training and development of local healthcare professionals to drive innovation and advancements in healthcare delivery.

The Minister also announced plans to establish three pharmaceutical and medical solutions factories in Oman. These factories are set to be located in Nizwa, Rusayl, and Salalah, aiming to boost the local manufacturing capabilities in the healthcare sector. The establishment of these factories aligns with Oman's vision to enhance self-sufficiency in healthcare products and reduce dependence on imports.

"Our aim is to provide sustainable healthcare solutions that cater to the evolving needs of our citizens, both now and in the future. By investing in local production, we can ensure that our healthcare system remains resilient, responsive, and capable of meeting the dynamic demands of our society," he said.

The establishment of these factories is poised to significantly contribute to Oman's healthcare landscape by fostering the growth of the domestic healthcare sector. By locally manufacturing essential medicines and medical equipment, the country can reduce its reliance on imports, thereby enhancing its self-sufficiency and resilience in the face of global supply chain disruptions.

The initiatives outlined by the Ministry of Health demonstrate a proactive approach towards improving healthcare services in Oman and nurturing a sustainable healthcare system that meets the needs of the population. By focusing on strategic objectives and investing in local manufacturing capabilities, Oman aims to strengthen its healthcare infrastructure and ensure the well-being of its citizens.

