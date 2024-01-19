THE smart identity cards of expatriates in Bahrain will be aligned with their residence permits, after MPs yesterday unanimously approved amendments to the 2006 Identity Card Law proposed by five MPs, led by Jalal Kadhem.

The Interior Ministry and the Information and eGovernment Authority backed the move, saying the practice was already being implemented whenever work permits are cancelled by the Labour Market Regulatory Authority (LMRA).

Both the government entities implied that their actions prevent illegal residents from seeking health, bank or other services.

Meanwhile, the National Institution for Human Rights stated that the legislative move would not contradict human rights.

However, it raised concerns over the inability to receive emergency services, such as health.

In another proposal unanimously approved by the MPs yesterday, domestic workers, including housemaids, could be deprived of their indemnity, or a part of it, if they leave their workplace in violation of the terms of their contracts.

The proposed amendments to the 2012 Private Sector Employment Law were submitted by five MPs led by Strategic Thinking Bloc president and Bahrain Chamber board member Ahmed Al Salloom.

The aim, according to the MPs, is to reduce the number of runaways and those seeking ‘free visa’.

Labour Minister Jameel Humaidan, who is Labour Market Regulatory Authority board chairman, warned that the move would be unconstitutional and discriminatory.

Meanwhile, MPs also unanimously approved proposed amendments to the 2006 Insurance against Unemployment Law.

Currently, the law results in one per cent deduction from employees’ wages every month in the private and government sectors. The MPs are calling for those payments to be made from the National Bureau for Revenue’s VAT income.

The Finance and National Economy Ministry has asked for a rethink on the proposal presented by public utilities and environment affairs committee vice-chairman Mohammed Al Bulooshi, saying it would paralyse government spending on projects, schemes and initiatives.

Currently, the monthly input to the Unemployment Fund comprises three parts: 1pc of the employee’s salary will be contributed by the government, 1pc by the employer and 1pc will be deducted from workers’ wages.

MPs also unanimously approved a proposed amendment to the 2010 Civil Service Law that would only see Bahrainis employed on a 12-month temporary contract that then becomes permanent if they pass a test.

It comes as hundreds of Bahrainis work for several years on temporary contracts without getting full employment and thus are deprived of rights as other permanent Bahraini civil servants.

All will now be drafted as proper legislation by the government within a maximum six months and referred back to Parliament and the Shura Council for review.

Parliament and Shura Council Affairs Minister Ghanim Al Buainain admitted that three previously submitted legislations have taken an additional month past the deadline because the government wanted them and was putting them into proper shape through multiple-layered process involving separate ministerial committees.

MPs postponed debate on amendments to the 2002 Parliament Bylaws Law for three weeks following a government request.

