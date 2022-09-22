DXB LIVE, the integrated event management and organisation services arm at the Dubai World Trade Centre, has announced its participation in the International Astronautical Conference 2022, currently taking place in the French capital - Paris.

The company designed and built the exhibition stand for the agency NASA Space (National Aeronautics and Space Administration - NASA), within four other pavilions designed for the Indian Space Agency, the Emirates Space Agency, and the Dorbit Pavilion, one of the private global space agencies.

The International Astronautical Congress is the first event in the world in the field of global space.

The US space agency - NASA's keenness to benefit from DXB LIVE services at the International Astronautical Conference in Paris, comes after the great success achieved by its pavilion, which was designed by DXB LIVE for the American agency, when Dubai hosted the event last year from 25-29 October, 2021.

DXB Live was present in Germany last week, where it designed and built Dubai World's stand at Automechanika, which was held from 13 - 17 September, in Frankfurt, Germany.

Khalid Al Hammadi, Senior Vice President of DXB LIVE, commented, "DXB LIVE’s participation in international exhibitions comes as part of our strategic plan to expand regionally and globally to provide integrated event services in which we have high expertise, which qualifies us to compete at regional and global levels."

DXB LIVE has succeeded in establishing itself a great reputation in the events industry, thanks to its specialised teams, technicians and creators, who have the experience and the latest capabilities to provide the highest international level; DXB LIVE's activity extends to a number of countries in the world, as it designed and built exhibition stands for many companies in Britain, Spain, France, Germany, America, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa among others.



