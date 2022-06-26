Dubai Electricity and Water Authority has urged its customers to follow safety measures before leaving their homes and travelling during the summer.

The authority has also provided certain tips to keep in mind. These include:

Switch off lights

Unplug electrical appliances and electronics

Use a timer for any floodlights in gardens and fences

Shut off the water supply

Use a specialised technician to check water connections and ensure there are no leaks

The authority added that these measures will help reduce waste, protect one's property and save natural resources.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).