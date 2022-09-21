The Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) has announced an agreement to support the Abu Dhabi Air Expo for its next three editions by helping to attract sponsors and participants and providing added marketing value.

The Abu Dhabi Air Expo fits into DCT Abu Dhabi’s strategy to further stimulate the Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE) sector.

Mubarak Al Shamisi, Director of Abu Dhabi Convention and Exhibition Bureau (ADCEB) at DCT Abu Dhabi, said, "As destination partners of Abu Dhabi Air Expo, we are proud to support one of the region’s most successful aviation exhibitions through our Advantage Abu Dhabi incentive programme.

"Advantage Abu Dhabi allows us to expand our portfolio of interested industries and attract market leaders to the emirate, hosting events that drive social and economic development. We look forward to Abu Dhabi Air Expo’s valuable insights and innovative thought-leadership, which will enable us to enhance our offering for future events."

The international aviation and aerospace exhibition and conference aims to reinforce Abu Dhabi’s position as a key regional hub for aviation and showcases the best the capital has to offer.

"We are very proud to announce the support of DCT Abu Dhabi for the Air Expo 2022 edition and engagement for the two next editions in 2024 and 2026," said Didier Mary, General Manager of Abu Dhabi Air Expo.

The Organisers of the event, which is celebrating its 10-year anniversary, have reinvented the format to adapt to the new requirements and vision of the capital of the UAE, which aims to welcome the world to Abu Dhabi, connecting cultures and inspiring generations to embark on journeys of creativity and discovery. The aim is to realise a shared vision of the emirate’s potential to use the best tools and systems to strengthen and support Abu Dhabi’s reputation as a leading global destination, locally and internationally.

Air Expo 2022 is a unique platform that brings together aviation and aerospace industry leaders and seasoned professionals with aviation enthusiasts, customers and students to network, exchange ideas and showcase the latest thinking, technology and equipment in general aviation. The 80,000 sqm exhibition is expected to attract 20,000 visitors and host more than 300 manufacturers and suppliers.

The three-day Air Expo event will feature the latest innovations in private jet aircraft, helicopters, executive charter services, airport equipment and services, avionics systems, insurance and financing. Over 80 aircraft from ultra-light to heavy jets will be on display for delegates seeking out a variety of aircraft and aviation-related services.

This year’s event will include a new format that divides the exhibition into three main areas: aircraft hangar, chalets and outdoor static display. It will also feature a conference program providing industry thought leaders a forum to share the latest thinking on general aviation and aerospace developments.



