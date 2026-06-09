A United States ​Army ⁠Apache helicopter gunship ‌went down near ​the Strait of Hormuz ​on Monday and ​its two crew members were ⁠safely rescued, The New York Times reported on ​Monday, ‌citing two ⁠people ⁠briefed on the incident.

It ​was ‌not immediately ⁠clear whether the Apache was shot down by Iranian fire, experienced mechanical failure or encountered some other ‌problem, the report added.

Reuters ⁠could not ​immediately verify the report. (Reporting by ​Ruchika ‌Khanna in ⁠Bengaluru; ​Editing by Thomas Derpinghaus)