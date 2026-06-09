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A United States Army Apache helicopter gunship went down near the Strait of Hormuz on Monday and its two crew members were safely rescued, The New York Times reported on Monday, citing two people briefed on the incident.
It was not immediately clear whether the Apache was shot down by Iranian fire, experienced mechanical failure or encountered some other problem, the report added.
Reuters could not immediately verify the report. (Reporting by Ruchika Khanna in Bengaluru; Editing by Thomas Derpinghaus)