In the wake of the devastating Mangaf fire that claimed the lives of 49 expatriates and left several others injured, the Kuwait Municipality has launched a rigorous crackdown on illegal property extensions. This tragic incident has shed light on the long-standing issue of unauthorized modifications to buildings, prompting authorities to take decisive action to prevent such disasters in the future.

For years, the illegal conversion of property spaces has been a pervasive issue in Kuwait. Basement parking areas have been transformed into warehouses, while ground floor open spaces have been converted into housing units and shops, all in the pursuit of additional income. These modifications, often carried out without proper approval, compromise the safety and integrity of buildings.

