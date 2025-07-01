The Kuwait Authority for Partnership Projects (KAPP), in cooperation with the Ministry of Finance, has issued Invitation to Bid (ITB) notices for two real estate Public-Private Partnership (PPP) projects in Qibla and Sharq areas.

The tenders cover:

1. Al Muthanna Complex Real Estate Project – located in Block 12 of the Qibla area, on State-owned Plots No. 16 and 17, totaling 17,183 square metres (sqm)

2. Waterfront Real Estate Project – Phase III – located in the Sharq area, on Plot No. 1, spanning 384,385 sqm (excluding 56,111 sqm designated as Nig‘ah Al-Shamlan)

The scope includes rehabilitation, renovation, development, major and routine maintenance, management, and operation of the sites under a 15-year usufruct arrangement, in accordance with Law No. 116 of 2014 governing PPPs and its Executive Regulations.

The tenders were issued on 29 June 2024 and the deadline for bid submission is 12:00 noon Kuwait time on 28 September 2025.

Bidding companies must demonstrate a minimum of 10 years’ experience in similar public or private real estate projects and provide documentation for at least two completed contracts, each valued at no less than 15 million Kuwaiti dinars ($49 million).

