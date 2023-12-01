DUBAI - Neil Gray, Scotland’s Cabinet Secretary for Wellbeing Economy, Fair Work and Energy, has underscored the need for better results at COP28 through tangible progress in reducing emissions, and increasing the amount of climate finance available to address losses and damages and other issues.

“The climate crisis has become more evident than ever before, with communities around the world experiencing severe droughts, storms, and floods over the past year,” he said in statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of his participation in the now-running climate summit in Dubai.

COP27 saw real progress on one of Scotland's key priorities - the agreement to establish a fund for loss and damage caused by climate change, he said.

“Scotland seeks to provide leadership in this area, and we're committed to maintaining that role at COP28.”

He noted that Scotland has a pavilion at COP28 to showcase its climate successes and demonstrate its renewed commitment to addressing the climate and nature crises in a fair and just way for all.

“Our priorities include pushing for more work on loss and damage, showcasing our progress in the just transition to net-zero emissions, and strengthening international relations.”

The Scottish government will continue to play a bridging role at COP28, he added.