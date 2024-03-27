Cooler temperatures are expected in Oman for the next three days after some areas received rain, according to Oman Met Office weather forecasters

Rainfall of varying intensity accompanied by hailstones fell in Al Khabourah, Al Suwaiq, Qurayat, Jabal Shams and Al Rustaq. The heaviest thunderstorms were experienced in Jabal Shams and Al Rustaq. According to forecast, the activity of northwesterly winds which was experienced on Tuesday evening will be occurring today (Wednesday) as well over the governorates of Al Dhahirah, Al Wusta, and Dhofar.

It may cause dust to rise and can have an impact on the level of horizontal visibility to decrease at times.

It should be mainly clear skies on Wednesday, said the weather forecaster at Oman Met Office, adding, “There could be some rain in Dhofar on Wednesday.”

Clouds of varying height has been flowing over most governorates of the Sultanate of Oman currently.

The Sea State is reported to be moderate to rough with a wave height of 2.5 metres along the Musandam coasts and Oman Sea coast, while it is expected to be slight-moderate along the Arabian Sea coasts with a wave height of 1.5 metres.

