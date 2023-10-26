UK citizens have been advised to leave Lebanon while commercial operations remain available, due to risks associated with the Israel-Gaza conflict.

The country’s Foreign & Commonwealth Development Office (FCDO) has advised against all travel to Lebanon and said those in the country were encourage to leave.

“Events in Lebanon are fast moving. The situation has potential to deteriorate quickly with no warning. Commercial routes out of Lebanon could be severely disrupted or cancelled at short notice and roads across the country could be closed,” an FCDO statement said.

The announcement follows mortar and artillery exchanges in South Lebanon on the border with Israel. There is also a risk of civil unrest, with large protests already taking place outside the US and French embassies, the statement said.

Anyone unable to leave should register on the FCDO website but be aware travel insurance would not be valid for those travelling to a country against foreign office advice.

British Embassy staff family members have already been temporarily withdrawn from the country, but essential embassy work is continuing, including services for British nationals.

(Reporting by Imogen Lillywhite; editing by Seban Scaria)

