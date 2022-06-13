Muscat: Oman Air, the Sultanate of Oman's flag carrier, has amended its summer schedule to reflect increased frequency and flight resumptions. The airline is boosting frequency to 8 Indian destinations.

As demand increases, seven flights per week to Bangalore, Mumbai, Kozhikode, Kochi, Delhi, Hyderabad, Chennai and three flights per week to Goa have been announced.

Between Muscat and its operational India destinations, the airline introduced wide-body service, including the B787 Dreamliner and Airbus A330 in addition to the Boeing 737. Guests should check for the most up-to-date flight schedules and times, as they are subject to change.

Oman Air welcomes all guests to the Sultanate of Oman on board its award-winning flights. As of May 22, 2022, all COVID-19 preventive safety precautions and procedures previously in place at airports across Oman have been lifted.

Guests departing Oman should ensure that they are aware of all pre-departure requirements and requirements during their flights, which are provided at .

