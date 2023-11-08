Bahrain Network (BNET), the national broadband service provider of Bahrain, has signed a memorandum of agreement with NetLink Trust, the designer, builder, owner, and operator of the fibre network structure of Singapore’s Nationwide Broadband Network.

Under the agreement, the two organisations will establish an employee exchange programme, allowing staff members from BNET and NetLink the opportunity to visit the corporate offices and share information related to operating each organisation’s national broadband network.

Employees will exchange industry insights and experiences with their peers.

This international exchange programme will further cement Bahrain’s standing as a regional leader in the telecommunications industry and support national efforts to stimulate digital growth and transformation.