Batelco, a part of Bahrain's leading digital solutions provider Beyon Group, has partnered with Nokia, a global leader in network technologies, up to deploy the kingdom's first private 5G network for industrial use at Aluminum Bahrain (Alba).

As the world’s largest aluminum smelter on one site, Alba will leverage this advanced network to support its digital transformation, ushering in a new era of operational efficiency, innovation, and safety within Bahrain’s manufacturing sector.

Batelco by Beyon today (April 16) signed an agreement with Alba at Alba’s headquarters in Askar.

As per the deal, Batelco’s private 5G network will provide key benefits to enhance Alba’s operations. Its ultra-low latency connectivity enables real-time decision-making and precise control and monitoring.

Its built-in security features protect sensitive data in high-risk environments, and IoT-enabled safety devices allow for real-time tracking of hazardous conditions, improving worker safety.

Additionally, the integration of Industrial IoT and smart machinery optimizes workflows, reduces downtime, and maximizes productivity, it stated.

The agreement was signed by Batelco CEO Maitham Abdulla and Alba CEO Ali Al Baqali in the presence of senior executives from both companies.

In partnership with Nokia, Batelco is set to deploy a private 5G network aimed at enhancing Alba’s operational efficiency. This advanced network will enable AI-powered predictive maintenance, autonomous systems, and real-time monitoring.

These technologies will support Alba in improving their complex industrial processes and achieve operational excellence.

On the partnership, Abdulla said: "This deployment at Alba is transformative for Bahrain’s industrial sector. Our partnership with Nokia enables us to bring private 5G capabilities to Alba, providing them with the technology needed to boost efficiency, enhance safety, and drive innovation," he stated.

"In fact, it’s more than just connectivity - it’s a strategic foundation for Alba’s continued growth and digital transformation," he noted.

Mahmoud El Banna, the Head of Enterprise Campus Edge Sales, MEA at Nokia, said: "We are excited to collaborate with Batelco by Beyon on Bahrain’s first industrial private 5G network, with Alba as our launch partner."

"This deployment will allow Alba to fully embrace Industry 4.0 applications, helping them unlock the benefits of digitalization and automation," he stated.

Al Baqali said this private 5G network deployment marks a significant milestone in Alba's digital transformation journey.

"By leveraging cutting-edge connectivity, we aim to revolutionise our operations, enhance safety protocols, and drive sustainable growth," he noted.

"This technology will empower us to optimise our processes, improve decision-making through real-time data analytics, and maintain our position as a leader in the global aluminum industry. We're excited to partner with Batelco and Nokia in our effort to set new standards for innovation and efficiency in Bahrain's manufacturing sector," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

