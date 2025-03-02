Zain Bahrain, a leading telecommunications and technology provider, has announced a major enhancement to its fiber offerings, tripling internet speeds for new and existing customers.

With this significant upgrade, Zain Bahrain’s fiber plans will start at 300 Mbps, with speeds reaching an ultra-fast 2 Gbps, the company said.

This upgrade brings a host of benefits, empowering customers with faster browsing, smoother streaming, and seamless connectivity. It ensures an unmatched internet experience for households and businesses, catering to the growing demands of the digital age.

Ammar Al Ketbi, Zain Bahrain's Acting CEO, commented: "This initiative drives Bahrain's digital transformation, supporting the Kingdom's vision for a digitally empowered society and economy. It also demonstrates our dedication to innovation, empowering our customers with the best-in-class internet experience for an enhanced digital lifestyle."

All existing Zain Bahrain fiber customers will automatically receive the speed upgrade, with no action required on their part. New customers can sign up for the enhanced fiber plans by visiting one of the Zain Bahrain branches, the Zain App or Zain eShop, it said. – TradeArabia News Service

