Bahrain - The Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA) is setting the stage for Bahrain’s next generation of high-speed connectivity, including 6G and advanced satellite services, following the conclusion of the 18th meeting of the Spectrum Strategy and Co-ordination Committee (SSCC).

The session focused on securing the necessary spectrum allocations to realise the kingdom’s digital future under Economic Vision 2030.

The committee dedicated significant time to preparations for the World Radiocommunication Conference 2027 (WRC-27), where Bahrain’s preliminary positions on key agenda items were discussed. These preparations are essential to ensuring that future technologies – such as 6G and global mobile broadband – can be deployed without constraints on existing services.

The SSCC also reviewed potential developments in 5G and IoT private networks.

These secure infrastructures could empower critical sectors like energy and utilities and accelerate industrial automation.

The committee emphasised adopting technology-neutrality solutions to spur innovation while ensuring networks meet the highest standards of security, reliability, and national data sovereignty.

“The SSCC reflects Bahrain’s proactive approach to spectrum management, ensuring that our strategies support national goals and future technologies,” said TRA and the committee chairperson Mariam Al Juman.

“By working closely with stakeholders, we remain committed to enabling world-class connectivity, fostering innovation, and safeguarding national interests.”

The TRA reaffirmed that the SSCC will continue to drive forward Bahrain’s spectrum strategy, ensuring the kingdom remains a leader in digital transformation and telecommunications innovation.

