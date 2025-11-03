Bahrain - stc Bahrain and center3 have announced significant progress on two of the Kingdom’s most transformative ICT infrastructure projects: the 2Africa Pearls Submarine Cable and the Bahrain Data Center Park.

Supported by the Bahrain Economic Development Board (Bahrain EDB), these projects represent a combined investment of up to $320 million, reflecting stc Bahrain and center3’s shared commitment to the goals of Bahrain’s Economic Vision 2030, it was revealed on the sidelines of Gateway Gulf 2025.

Together, they play a key role in strengthening Bahrain’s digital economy, expanding regional and international connectivity and promoting Bahrain as a key enabler of sustainable, innovation-driven energy efficiency.

The 2Africa Pearls Subsea Cable, part of the world’s largest submarine cable system, connects 33 countries through 46 landing points, including recent deployments in Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia. Additional landing points in Iraq and the United Arab Emirates are expected by the end of 2025, with full operational readiness anticipated for Q3 2026. Once live, the system will deliver unprecedented data capacity, lower latency, and enhanced network resilience, directly integrating Bahrain into global digital markets and supporting the Kingdom’s long-term connectivity strategy.

Meanwhile, the Bahrain Data Center Park, now over 65 percent complete, continues to progress. The facility serves as a key regional hub for cloud computing and hyperscale workloads, providing advanced infrastructure that supports enterprise transformation, strengthens data sovereignty, and aligns future energy-efficiency goals with Bahrain’s climate commitments.

