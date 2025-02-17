Bahrain - For the first time in Bahrain, customers can combine up to five postpaid mobile lines and one fibre Internet line into a single plan, under one unified bill. Batelco by Beyon announced the launch of ‘One Plan’ a ‘first of its kind’ product plan that is designed to integrate customers’ mobile and home connectivity needs all in one single plan, ensuring the best value for money.

‘One Plan’ was highlighted during the launch of Batelco’s completely revamped retail shop at City Centre Bahrain during an exclusive event held yesterday. The new-look retail shop, designed with the customer in mind, features a modern aesthetic complemented by innovative digital features, that create a dynamic and engaging environment for all customers.

The store also includes advanced self-service digital kiosks alongside a smart vending machine, enabling customers to complete all their transactions through a simple, smooth, and hassle-free digital journey. This includes subscribing to a new line and purchasing a new device. Additionally, an expanded lineup of mobile accessories is displayed and available, further elevating the customer experience.

“The announcement of ‘One Plan’ marks a Batelco milestone with a product that offers unmatched convenience and value,” said a Batelco spokesperson.

“‘One Plan’ is tailored to club together services dedicated to small, medium and large families, as well as customers with multiple lines. ‘One Plan’ comes with a host of new benefits, and with its unified approach is a simpler way to stay connected, making it the ideal choice for households or those seeking seamless telecom services.”

The plan includes three distinct tiers, with prices starting at BD33, and is available on Batelco’s mobile app and all of Batelco’s retail shops. The tiers within ‘One Plan’ include a wide range of benefits such as unlimited data, social media, and call minutes. Customers can enjoy roaming minutes and data allowances and are also eligible to access platinum numbers, alongside a complimentary subscription to an entertainment platform of their choice. To top this off, Batelco is also offering a free device with every contract renewal, making these plans an exceptional choice for users.

Batelco Consumer Division general manager Aseel Mattar commented: “We are thrilled with the introduction of ‘One Plan’ alongside the opening of our new City Centre Bahrain retail shop. Our latest offering and our new store are both designed to reflect our commitment to being customer-focused and elevating user experiences.

“With ‘One Plan’, we aim to accommodate the diverse needs of families and individuals, while providing a more convenient and simpler way to manage and monitor multiple services and bills. We look forward to delivering an elevated and more convenient shopping experience, in an inspired setting.”

Batelco serves the enterprise, consumer, government and global markets in one of the most competitive environments in the Mena region through its comprehensive portfolio which includes fixed and mobile telecoms, Internet connectivity, cloud services, and Data Centre solutions. With sophisticated infrastructure solutions, Batelco offers dependable and diverse solutions to meet growing international capacity demands. Batelco also has major infrastructure projects in the pipeline including participation in the SEA-ME-WE 6 international cable, Al Khaleej Cable the company’s first fully owned subsea cable, and a new state-of-the-art Data Centre.

