Zain Bahrain, a telecommunications industry innovator in the kingdom, said it has successfully implemented multiple 5G capable streetlight solutions in Durrat Al Bahrain in collaboration with LSS Technologies, one of the leading technology solutions and system integrators in the kingdom, to expand its coverage and speed.

This innovative solution is small in nature, non-invasive, and shareable. It blends seamlessly with the overall look and feel of Durrat Al Bahrain, contributing to the development of smart city solutions, said Zain in a statement.

The initiative aligns with Zain Bahrain's Sustainability Strategy, supporting Sustainable Development Goals such as Industry, Innovation, Sustainable Cities, and Responsible Consumption, it stated.

Zain Bahrain Managing Director Mohammed Zainalabedin said: "We are excited to announce the successful implementation of the cutting-edge 5G street solution in Durrat Al Bahrain upscale development."

"This innovative street solution enables Zain to expand the deployment of its advanced 5G sites throughout the Kingdom, enhancing our ability to provide improved coverage and faster connectivity to customers seeking high bandwidth and uninterrupted service," he stated.

Durrat Al Bahrain CEO Yaser Al Hammadi said: "We are glad for our old relationship with Zain Bahrain, and we are proud to announce this new service agreement which reflects our strategic partnership and will be an added value to Durrat Al Bahrain residents."

"Zain Bahrain's strategy is centered around digital transformation leadership and is focused on building a secure and resilient 5G network and potentially expand to other Durrat islands in the future," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

