Bahrain - Batelco by Beyon has unveiled its new fibre speed plans, promising unparalleled Internet performance with speeds ranging from 300Mbps to 2Gbps.

In a significant upgrade, Batelco is also enhancing its existing fibre speeds. The entry-level speed is being tripled from 100Mbps to 300Mbps, while the top-tier offering doubles from 1Gbps to 2Gbps.

Existing customers will automatically benefit from these speed increases, experiencing up to three times their current speeds at no extra cost. This upgrade aims to provide a seamless, high-performance online experience, facilitating faster downloads, smoother streaming, and an overall superior online connection.

Batelco chief executive Maitham Abdulla emphasised the company’s commitment to continuous service improvement and customer satisfaction. “At Batelco, we are dedicated to the continuous improvement of our services, always striving to elevate the customer experiences,” he stated.

“We are delighted to introduce high-speed Internet solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers. This significant enhancement not only reflects our commitment to excellence but also ensures that our customers enjoy the very best in connectivity.”

He further highlighted the strategic importance of this upgrade in enhancing Bahrain’s global speed rankings. “This step aligns with the ongoing efforts to elevate Bahrain’s position in global speed rankings, reflecting a strategic commitment to enhancing the nation’s digital infrastructure and fostering improved connectivity for all,” he added.

Customers can subscribe to Batelco’s new fibre speed plans through the company’s retail shops or mobile application.

