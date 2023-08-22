Bahrain has the most affordable fibre broadband in the GCC making it one of the most competitive markets in the Arab region, the national telecoms watchdog has said.

The latest Arab Price Benchmarking Report shared by the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA) highlights notable reductions in residential fixed broadband prices (18.6 per cent) and in mobile broadband (16pc) between 2021 and 2022 in the kingdom.

As a result, Bahrain ranks among the top 20 countries worldwide in fibre penetration, according to 2023 Fiber to The Home (FTTH) Broadband Global Ranking, published by FTTH Council Europe.

Also, mobile prices in Bahrain are the most affordable in the GCC, with a decrease of up to 58.5pc between 2021 and 2022. This significant drop can be attributed to the introduction of new mobile packages offering lower prices and enhanced benefits.

The report also highlights that Bahrain’s leased line prices are among the cheapest in GCC, below the Arab average, and on par with the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) average.

The average price of a leased line in the kingdom is $1,200 per month, which is below the Arab average of $1,500 per month and the OECD average of $1,800 per month.

Noting that the telecommunications industry in the country is growing rapidly, the TRA said Bahrain has recorded a 7.6pc rise in fibre broadband subscriptions and a 7pc increase in fixed broadband data usage between 2021 and 2022.

The TRA’s general director Philip Marnick said that the competitive market in Bahrain ensures that consumers and businesses obtain the services they need at reasonable prices.

“Consumers in Bahrain benefit from some of the lowest prices for the essential services required to engage in the digital society. Everyone in Bahrain is using the Internet and all of us can access ultra-fast broadband services,” he added.

Mr Marnick acknowledged the need for further action to ensure that Bahrain becomes one of the world’s best-connected destinations, where all consumers can purchase the services they require at competitive prices.

The kingdom’s commitment to providing high-speed Internet services is evident from the fact that 86pc of all residential premises are now able to buy fibre broadband. As of June 2023, 68pc of households have active fibre connections and 42pc of households have wireless home broadband (5G) which means that all households in Bahrain have access to ultra-fast broadband services.

The latest residential survey by TRA highlights that 100pc of people in Bahrain use Internet services, and 100pc of households have access to ultra-fast Internet services.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).