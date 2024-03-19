ABU DHABI - H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Sigrid Kaag, United Nations Senior Humanitarian and Reconstruction Coordinator for Gaza, discussed over the phone the humanitarian conditions in the Gaza Strip and ways to increase the flow of relief aid without obstacles to meet civilians' needs.

In addition to addressing the ongoing humanitarian challenges, His Highness also reviewed with Kaag the progress of the maritime corridor initiative aimed at delivering humanitarian aid to Gaza and its significant role in providing a sustainable humanitarian response to the Palestinian people.

During the phone call, Sheikh Abdullah also addressed current developments in the region and regional and international efforts to reach a sustainable ceasefire to protect the lives of all civilians and intensify humanitarian support for Gaza's residents.

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah reiterated the UAE's full support for the efforts of the United Nations Senior Humanitarian and Reconstruction Coordinator for Gaza, contributing to delivering humanitarian aid to civilians in Gaza sufficiently and without obstacles.

Sheikh Abdullah also underscored the crucial role of the United Nations in partnership with active stakeholders within the international community to end extremism, tension, and violence in the region. He stressed the necessity of ensuring the protection of all civilians and delivering urgent humanitarian aid essential for the Palestinian people to alleviate their suffering.

Furthermore, His Highness reiterated the UAE's commitment to cooperate with the UN Senior Humanitarian and Reconstruction Coordinator for Gaza, all countries and stakeholders involved in the maritime corridor initiative, aiming to establish a sustainable channel for delivering humanitarian aid to the northern Gaza Strip.