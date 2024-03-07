Karachi: As the holy month of Ramadan approaches, Pakistan, despite receiving billions of dollars as relief packages, is still not able to provide basic amenities to its people.

Low incomes, high prices of every commodity and empty markets, and to top it all, the arrival of holy month of Ramadan is now becoming a major problem for the majority of the population of Pakistan.

Manzoor Ahmed an auto driver from Karachi highlighted that even before Ramadan, the inflation is very high, stressing the need for the government to start providing relief to the people.

"Even before Ramadan the inflation is very high, it is high time that the government starts giving relief to the people. Some Budget Bazaars must be opened so that the public can buy thing a bit cheaper. All the basic needs of a family are costly. Everything like flour, sugar, oil and even petrol and gas is costly, managing everything is becoming difficult," he said.

Talking about his income and expenses, Ahmed said that he barely manages his expenses.

"I myself am barely able to manage my expenses. Out of the PKR 300 or 400 I make in a day, it becomes very difficult to pay rent and I have to pay high prices for electricity, even when I the supply of electricity is insufficient. Very often we don't get electricity for over 12 hours a day," he added.

Another citizen from Karachi noted that corruption is the main cause of all the problems even during the month of Ramadan.

"The problem of corruption is the main cause of all the problems even during the month of Ramadan. The ruling class is the one responsible for inflation, their corruption is the root cause of our problems. The most crucial amenities that are required for a common man are very costly. Very basic things like electricity, gas, petrol which is needed in every household is very expensive. Don't even talk about the skyrocketing prices of flour and other food items," he further complained.

