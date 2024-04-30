India's infrastructure output in March rose 5.2% year-on-year, compared with a revised 7.1% growth in February, government data showed on Tuesday.

Infrastructure output, which accounts for 40% of industrial production, measures activity in eight sectors, including refinery products and electricity.

Cement production rose the most at 10.6% in March year-on-year, compared with a 9.1% growth a month earlier. Coal production grew 8.7%, while electricity generation rose 8%.

In February, coal production rose 11.6% and electricity generation grew 7.5%.

Two of the eight core sectors, however, posted a drop in output.

Fertiliser production registered a smaller fall of 1.3% in March, compared with a 9.5% decline in February, while refinery products dropped 0.3%, against a 2.6% rise in the previous month.

(Reporting by Shivangi Acharya; Editing by Sohini Goswami)



