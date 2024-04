Inflation in Pakistan is expected to hover between 18.5% and 19.5% in April and ease further in May to 17.5%-18.5%, the finance ministry said on Tuesday in its monthly economic update report.

Gross Domestic Product growth for the second quarter of the fiscal year ending in June is estimated at 1%, and expected to improve in the second half of the fiscal year, the report added. (Reporting by Ariba Shahid in Karachi; Editing by Andrew Heavens)