Thailand's central bank on Wednesday said it will hold a "policy briefing" on Jan 15.

The Bank of Thailand is scheduled to hold its next monetary policy review on Feb 7.

Wednesday's announcement comes after Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin urged the Bank of Thailand to cut interest rates for the sake of economic growth. (Reporting by Chayut Setboonsarng and Orathai Sriring, Edited by Kanupriya Kapoor)