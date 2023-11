Thai banks' non-performing loans rose slightly to 2.70% of outstanding loans at the end of September from 2.67% at the end of June, the central bank said on Monday.

The banking system remained resilient but there remained a need to monitor the debt serviceability of smaller businesses and some vulnerable households with slow income recovery, Bank of Thailand said in a statement.

(Reporting by Orathai Sriring and Satawasin Staporncharnchai)