The worst is over in terms of the record-high temperatures and searing heat, with many areas in the country possibly experiencing thunderstorms in the second half of May, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).

It is possible that the hottest temperature for this year has been recorded after an actual temperature of 40.3 degrees Celsius was observed in Tarlac on April 27, PAGASA climate monitoring and prediction section chief Ana Liza Solis said yesterday in a radio interview.

'Hopefully, this is the hottest daytime temperature for this year,' Solis added.

But many areas could still experience a high heat index between 45 and 48 degrees Celsius, she noted.

There is a 60 percent possibility that La Niña will prevail in June, July and August, she added.

'The peak of El Niño is in March, April and May. Many areas have already declared a state of calamity and hopefully this will not increase,' Solis said.

Localized thunderstorms could occur in the second half of May, she noted.

'This will lessen the high heat index that we are experiencing. If the localized thunderstorms will persist and there will be big weather systems like low-pressure areas, intertropical convergence zones or typhoons, this can trigger the declaration of the onset of the rainy season,' she said.

El Niño could also delay rains in the country, she added.

'Hopefully we can experience rains but historically, Angat Dam usually fully recovers at the start of July, August, September, so there was a lag in the recovery of Angat Dam,' Solis said.

As of 8 a.m. yesterday, Angat Dam's water level dropped by 0.45 meters, reaching 185.65 meters compared to the previous 186.10 meters.

It was 5.65 meters above its minimum operating level of 180 meters and 26.35 meters below its normal high water level.

Copyright © 2022 PhilSTAR Daily, Inc Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

