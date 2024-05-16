The shearline and easterlies may bring rains over parts of the country today, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).

The shearline is affecting the eastern section of Northern Luzon while the easterlies are affecting the rest of the country.

Scattered rainshowers are forecast over Cagayan Valley, the Cordillera Administrative Region and Aurora.

Meanwhile, isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms may be seen over Metro Manila and the rest of the country.

PAGASA warned of possible flash floods or landslides during heavy rains.

Despite the rains, meteorologists say a dangerous heat index could be felt in at least 39 areas in the country today.

The heat index may range between 42 to 48 degrees in these areas.

They warned of likely heat cramps and heat exhaustion, with heat stroke probable with continued exposure.

Heat index is the human comfort index that gives the temperature on what humans feel as the temperature from his or her surroundings affect the body.

