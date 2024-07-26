Manila: Floods on Thursday hit the Philippine capital after deadly Typhoon Gaemi worsened torrential monsoon rains that lashed the area, trapping thousands of people in rising flood waters and causing widespread damage.

Continuous heavy rains, massive flooding and landslides across the Philippines killed at least 13 people and displaced more than 600,000, and an oil tanker capsized off the country’s coast during strong winds and high waves, Philippine authorities said on Thursday.

Unlike in Taiwan, the typhoon – known locally as Carina – didn’t make landfall in the Philippines, but its powerful outer bands dumped more than 300 mm (12 inches) of rain in the Manila region and parts of the main island Luzon, prompting officials to declare a “state of calamity” in the capital on Wednesday and evacuate tens of thousands of people.

