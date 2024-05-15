Rain brought by localized thunderstorms hit parts of Metro Manila, providing relief to the public amid the high heat index of 45 degrees Celsius yesterday.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said light to moderate to at times heavy rainshowers were recorded in several areas in the National Capital Region.

PAGASA weather specialist Veronica Torres said the easterlies or warm wind in the Pacific Ocean continues to affect the country.

'We expect localized thunderstorms in Metro Manila and a big portion of the country,' Torres said. 'Cloudy skies are expected in the northern portion of the Philippines because of the frontal system.'

PAGASA said the heat index in Metro Manila yesterday reached as high as 45 degrees Celsius at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport) in Pasay. At the Science Garden in Quezon City, the heat index was at 43 degrees Celsius.

The state weather bureau said it has not monitored low-pressure areas or typhoons within and outside the Philippine area of responsibility.

'For tomorrow (Tuesday), we expect the frontal system to go down. It is expected to bring cloudy skies. In Metro Manila, we expect partly cloudy to cloudy skies with chances of localized thunderstorms,' Torres said.

Metro Manila temperature will range between 26 and 35 degrees Celsius today

