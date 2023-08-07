Boutique carrier Starlux Airlines is introducing daily flights between Clark and Taipei, providing a premium option when traveling to Taiwan and connecting to the US.

In an advisory, Starlux announced it will start operating flights from Clark to Taipei and vice versa on Aug. 15 to give Filipinos an added option when heading to Taiwan and the US.

Upon landing in Taipei, travelers can hop on a Starlux flight to Los Angeles, the first transpacific route that the airline added to its network.

Flight JX 789 departs the Taoyuan International Airport at 7:45 in the morning and arrives at the Clark International Airport two hours later on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays. On the other hand, Flight JX 790 flies out of Clark at 10:45 in the morning and lands in Taipei two hours after.

On Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, the flight bound for Clark leaves Taipei at 5:25 pm and arrives at 7:25 pm in the evening. Meanwhile, the return flight to Taipei takes off from Clark at 8:25 in the evening for a travel time of two hours as well.

Starlux will deploy an Airbus A321neo to serve the Clark-Taipei corridor, dividing the plane into a two-class layout: eight seats for the business cabin and 180 seats for economy class.

Based on its website, Starlux offers Taipei flights from Clark for as low as $103.53 per way.

From Taipei, Filipinos can book another Starlux flight to connect to Los Angeles, a route that the airline opened in April and is operating on a daily basis.

Noel Manankil, CEO of Luzon International Premier Airport Development (LIPAD) Corp., said the addition of Starlux flights will support the recovery of air travel in Clark. LIPAD operates and maintains the Clark airport.

'Starlux's presence in Clark is eagerly anticipated by travelers to and from Taipei, especially in these times when leisure and business travelers are seeking the most delightful experiences. Our new airport terminal provides a timely offer with new amenities and conveniences that suit their needs,' Manankil said.

At present, the Clark International Airport hosts a total of eight foreign carriers and five domestic carriers that operate flights to 10 local and 10 international destinations.

Starlux handles a fleet made up of 20 aircraft that it uses to service its flight network comprising mainly trips to East Asia and Southeast Asia.

Copyright © 2022 PhilSTAR Daily, Inc Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

