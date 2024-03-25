Gokongwei-led Cebu Pacific continues to ramp up its commitment to advance sustainability and strengthen its operational resiliency amid the rising demand in air travel as it received another Airbus A321neo last Thursday.

This was the first A321neo and third aircraft received by the budget airline this year. It used sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) on its delivery flight from Hamburg, Germany to the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

'We take pride in adding more SAF-powered aircraft into our growing fleet. This aircraft delivery represents the strides we are taking towards minimizing our carbon footprint and promoting sustainability in the aviation sector,' Cebu Pacific chief strategy officer Alex Reyes said.

SAF is a drop-in fuel, with similar characteristics as conventional jet fuels. It does not require any adaptations to the aircraft or engines and does not have any negative impact on performance.

The airline aims to transition to an all-NEO fleet by 2028.

These are the latest-generation aircraft that burn 15 percent less fuel per flight compared to the previous generation. The reduction in fuel consumption leads to a corresponding reduction in aircraft carbon emissions.

