EVA Air will add new flight choices between the Philippines and Seattle starting June, providing Filipinos with another option in getting to the US.

In an advisory, EVA Air said that it would add three weekly flights between Taipei and Seattle from June 25 to Sept. 7 to serve the growing demand for air travel in Asia Pacific.

This gives Filipinos additional options when booking a connecting flight to the US, as EVA Air flies to Taipei from the Philippines every day, from Manila, Cebu and Clark.

EVA Air operates the Manila-Taipei route three times a day: one in the morning, another in the afternoon and one in the evening. Similarly, the airline flies from Cebu and Clark to Taipei daily, both in the afternoon.

Between June 5 and Sept. 7, Flight BR 24 will travel from Taipei to Seattle every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. The flight departs from Taipei at 11 p.m and arrives in Seattle 11 hours later on the same day.

Meanwhile, the return trip Flight BR 23 will fly out of Seattle at 1:10 a.m. and land in Taipei 12 hours after the next day.

EVA Air flies the Taipei-Seattle corridor once a day, with Flight BR 26 leaving Taipei at 11:40 p.m. and Flight BR 25 taking off from Seattle at 2:10 a.m.

EVA Air said it would use a Boeing 777-300er in serving the additional flights between Taipei and Seattle, a deviation from the Boeing 787-10 that the airline deploys for the route at the moment.

Recently, the Philippines has seen an increase in the availability and frequency of flight choices to the US. Luxury carrier Starlux Airlines, for one, will connect Clark and the US West Coast by way of Taipei beginning May 1.

United Airlines will also operate daily flights between Cebu and Tokyo starting July 31, opening an opportunity for travelers from Cebu to reach the US through Tokyo without changing airlines. The flight will also mark the first time that a US carrier will fly to and from Cebu.

To recall, United Airlines opened daily trips between Manila and San Francisco in 2023, making it the only American operator to mount flights from the Philippines to the US.

In 2023, the Philippines recorded a total of 5.45 million tourists from abroad, and 17 percent of them originated from the US as the market is regaining pace in the post-pandemic period.

