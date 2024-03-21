PHOTO
Korean Air Line said on Thursday it will sign a deal worth $13.7 billion with Airbus to acquire 27 A350-1000 jets and six A350-900 planes. (Reporting by Jack Kim Editing by Ed Davies)
