A delegation of 50 business leaders and entrepreneurs from India in the fields of agriculture, energy and infrastructure, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, innovative technological solutions, IT/BPM, and tourism will be in Cebu on November 14-15, 2023 for the Indian Business Roadshow to showcase their products and services for potential clients and business partnerships.

Organized by the Embassy of India in Manila, headed by His Excellency Shambhu S. Kumaran, Ambassador of India to the Philippines and the India Business Forum (IBF), the 2-day roadshow will comprise a business conference and a business-to-business (B2B) meeting with Cebu City LGU, regional line agencies and the Cebu business community at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Cebu City.

Recognizing the collaborative nature of economic growth, the event will welcome representatives from various government departments and line agencies. Key participants from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), Department of Agriculture (DA), Department of Energy (DOE), National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA), Department of Science and Technology (DOST), Department of Tourism (DOT), and Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) will join the discussion. This diversity of stakeholders highlights the significance of working together towards a common goal.

The India Business Roadshow in Cebu will feature panel discussions and presentations aimed at fostering engagement between Philippine and Indian businesses. These discussions will delve into areas with the potential to generate employment opportunities and significantly contribute to the region's economic development.

One of the event's highlights will be the ceremonial signing of a memorandum of understanding between CCCI and the India Business Forum, marking the beginning of a promising partnership for economic prosperity in both regions.

Distinguished dignitaries, including Mr. Dileep Tiwari, President of India Business Forum Association Philippines, and Dr. Sadre Alam, Head of Economic and Commercial Wing at the Chancery of the Embassy of India Counsellor, are expected to attend, adding significant prestige to the occasion.

