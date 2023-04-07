The Philippines generated $50.65 million in export sales, surpassing its target by over 300 percent, at the world's largest annual food and beverage expo, Gulfood 2023 at the Dubai World Trade Center in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Under the FOODPhilippines' banner, 18 food exporters showcased premium halal-certified, high-value, and innovative food products, namely fresh and processed fruits and vegetables, processed marine products, ethnic and gourmet products, non-alcoholic beverages, confectionery, biscuits, pastries, and other food and beverage categories.

According to the Center for International Trade Expositions and Missions (CITEM), the Filipino food exhibitors attracted 400 trade buyer inquiries in this year's expo, maintaining strong relations with regular buyers while also establishing leads with new prospects.

'We will continue to strengthen the Philippines' presence in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) by promoting Philippine food products and ingredients, especially halal food products, and supporting Filipino exhibitors in international trade shows,' said CITEM executive director, Dr. Edward L. Fereira.

Gulfood is the largest annual food and beverage sourcing event in the world, with 48 percent of exhibitors using Gulfood as an entry point into the market.

According to the Business Research Company, the global halal food market value increased to $1.5 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow to $2.5 billion in 2027.

'The Philippines' participation in Gulfood is critical to increasing our share of the halal food market. As we continuously tap the large population of Filipinos in the United Arab Emirates, we take advantage of the Filipino consumers and #39; behavior and influence in our bid to bring Filipino food to the mainstream market,' said Fereira.

The Philippine participation in Gulfood is part of the country's efforts to boost its food exports and help local micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) expand their global market.

The country's participation in Gulfood organized by CITEM, in partnership with PTIC-Dubai, is part of the Department of Trade and Industry-Trade Promotions Group's (DTI-TPG) concierge of services and promotional efforts in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states.

More Philippine products and join the 16th IFEX Philippines at the World Trade Center Metro Manila in Pasay, Philippines, from May 26 to 28, 2023.

CITEM is the export promotions arm of the Philippine Department of Trade and Industry (DTI).

Copyright © 2022 PhilSTAR Daily, Inc Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

