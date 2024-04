Hong Kong stocks finished Thursday in negative territory after a bigger-than-expected bump in US inflation dealt a blow to hopes for a series of interest rate cuts this year.

The Hang Seng Index dipped 0.26 percent, or 44.14 points, to 17,095.03.

The Shanghai Composite Index added 0.23 percent, or 6.91 points, to end at 3,034.25, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange edged up 0.08 percent, or 1.32 points, to 1,721.60.