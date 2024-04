Hong Kong stocks rose for a fourth straight day Thursday as traders grow increasingly hopeful for company earnings and ahead of the release of a key US inflation report at the end of the week.

The Hang Seng Index edged up 0.48 percent, or 83.27 points, to 17,284.54.

The Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.27 percent, or 8.08 points, to 3,052.90, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange added 0.21 percent, or 3.52 points, to 1,698.34.