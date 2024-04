Hong Kong stocks rose at the open on Wednesday following a positive lead from Wall Street, with focus firmly on US inflation data that is due later in the day.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.58 percent, or 97.95 points, to 16,926.02.

The Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.08 percent, or 2.58 points, to 3,045.96, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange gave up 0.23 percent, or 3.97 points, to 1,746.83.