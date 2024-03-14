The number of unemployed Filipinos declined in January, according to the Department of Labor and Employment.

DOLE Secretary Bienvenido Laguesma cited the latest Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) survey, which showed that the number of jobless Filipinos dropped by 228,000, or from 2.378 million in January 2023 to 2.150 million last January.

Laguesma said the drop in unemployment rate is an indication of the improving economy.

Laguesma said the current unemployment rate is still within the four to five percent target under the Philippine Development Plan 2023-2028.

He cited various reasons for the drop in unemployment rate compared to the previous year.

One probable reason, he said, is that 37.44 percent of the current unemployed, belonging to the 15 to 24 age group, have returned to school.

Laguesma gave assurance that the DOLE is taking steps to promote employment, particularly among the youth.

He encouraged those looking for employment to register with the DOLE's PhilJobNet https://philjobnet.gov.ph or visit the nearest Public Employment Service Office.

Copyright © 2022 PhilSTAR Daily, Inc Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

