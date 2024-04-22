The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) will hold job fairs in 96 areas nationwide as part of the celebration of Labor Day.

DOLE Secretary Bienvenido Laguesma said Kadiwa centers would also be brought closer to Filipino workers and job seekers on May 1.

'With at least one job fair and Kadiwa per province, more workers and job seekers and even consumers will have access to employment opportunities and affordable products as DOLE conducts these activities on May 1,' Laguesma said in a statement.

The DOLE said 1,901 participating employers would offer up to 154,470 jobs.

Production workers, customer service representatives, cashiers, baggers, sales clerks, laborers, carpenters, painters, microfinance officers, financial advisers, service crew, cooks, waiters, truck drivers, nurses, property consultants and tutors are the top vacancies this year.

The DOLE advised job seekers to prepare their application requirements such as resumé or curriculum vitae, diploma, transcript of records and certificate of employment for those formerly employed.

Meanwhile, job seekers and consumers can access affordable products from 1,015 enterprises and 2,414 sellers in 92 'Kadiwa ng Pangulo' sites nationwide, the biggest to date.

The activities aim to honor Filipino workers as the nation commemorates Labor Day with the theme, 'Sa Bagong Pilipinas: Manggagawang Pilipino, Kabalikat at Kasama sa Pag-asenso.'

Copyright © 2022 PhilSTAR Daily, Inc Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

