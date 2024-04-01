The Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board-7 will be conducting a public hearing on the possible new wages for domestic workers or kasambahays in Central Visayas this coming April 7 at Grub Hub Food Park, Belmont One, in Upper Calajoan, Minglanilla.

According to the RTWPB-7, the wage order setting such minimum wage reached its one-year period last June 13, 2023 and is now ripe for review.

At present, the minimum wage of the domestic workers is set at ?5,500 for those in chartered cities and first-class municipalities and ?4,500 for other municipalities.

The public hearing for the employers of domestic workers will be from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. while the public hearing for domestic workers will be from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

RTWPB-7 added that the public hearing is part of the board's mandate to periodically review the minimum wages in the region and if warranted, to issue a wage order, adjusting the same.

'The public hearing is called for to gather the general sentiments of the concerned stakeholders which shall be taken into consideration when the board makes its decision later,' the wage board added.

The hearing is open to all interested parties; pre-registration through bit.ly/RB7DWPublicHearing is highly encouraged.

Submission of a position paper is also highly encouraged.

Copyright © 2022 PhilSTAR Daily, Inc Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

