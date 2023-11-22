PHOTO
Chinese President Xi Jinping held talks with Uruguayan President Luis Alberto Lacalle Pou in Beijing on Wednesday, state news agency Xinhua reported. (Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Toby Chopra)
