Chinese President Xi Jinping has hailed ties with France on the 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties, calling for closer relations between Paris and Beijing in response to global tensions.

Speaking in a video message to a reception in Beijing on Thursday evening, Xi said six decades of diplomatic relations had served "world peace, stability and development".

"The two sides should unswervingly develop bilateral relations and respond to world uncertainties with the stability of China-France relations," Xi said.

He also urged "the two sides to jointly advocate an equal and orderly multi-polar world and economic globalization that is inclusive and beneficial to all" and "continue to contribute to maintaining world peace and stability and addressing global challenges".

France and China have sought to strengthen ties in recent years, with Paris's then-top diplomat in November visiting Beijing and saying the two countries must "strive to find answers to major challenges".

President Emmanuel Macron also visited in April, receiving a rock star welcome at a university in southern China from a mob of hundreds of screaming students and fans.

But he faced accusations of cosying up to Beijing and sparked controversy by saying Europe shouldn't be a "follower" of the United States in the event of conflict with China over Taiwan.