Expect more rains in the afternoons and evenings as the country transitions to the rainy season, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).

State weather forecasters said that there is an increasing occurrence of thunderstorms lately, which signals that the country is transitioning from the dry season.

Heavy or intense rains could be seen over parts of the country due to localized thunderstorms.

Still, PAGASA said that the southwest monsoon is not yet prevailing over the country, which signals the onset of the rainy season.

The wet season may be declared between the last week of May and the first week of June.

Last year, the rainy season was officially declared on June 2.

The shear line is currently affecting extreme northern Luzon while easterlies are affecting the rest of the country.

The shear line is bringing cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers over Batanes and the Babuyan Group of Islands.

Meanwhile, Metro Manila and the rest of the country may see isolated rains due to the easterlies.

PAGASA also warned of possible flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains.

It added that the El Niño phenomenon is coming to a close, but the country is currently under a La Niña watch.

The state weather bureau said that La Niña still has a 60-percent chance of developing by June to August.

