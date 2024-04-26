The National Water Resources Board will decide tomorrow if the supply of water to Metro Manila residents will be reduced as Angat Dam's water level continues to decrease.

In a radio interview, Department of Environment and Natural Resources Undersecretary Carlos David said that while the water level in Angat normally drops during the dry season, the decrease this month 'is quite alarming.'

As of 6 a.m. yesterday, the water level in the dam was down by .42 meters compared to its previous level of 190.96 meters.

It is only 3.34 meters higher than the 187.2-meter elevation needed to ensure availability of water supply.

'We need to intervene and manage the water level to make sure we will still have the supply moving forward in May, June, July and the rest of the year,' David said.

The water level in Angat Dam has dropped by 8.26 meters since April 1 or a daily average of .34 meters.

Metro Pacific Water chief executive officer Rogelio Singson warned the public of water interruptions if the water level in the dam continues to drop.

At least 1.5 million households had previously experienced water interruptions that lasted for 14 to 16 hours due to the low water level in Angat Dam.

David said water levels in other dams in Luzon are also expected to continue to drop in May.

The water level in Pantabangan Dam was recorded at 173.40 meters, which is 3.6 meters below its low water level. The dam provides irrigation in Nueva Ecija, the biggest rice producer in Central Luzon.

