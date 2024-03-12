The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has engaged stakeholders from across the import-export ecosystem to address operational challenges and foster a more efficient trade environment.

In a landmark breakfast meeting led by Comptroller-General Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, which was held in Kano with stakeholders ranging from the leadership of Customs License Agents, Bonded Terminal Operators, and Importers, they seized the opportunity to voice their concerns over the bottlenecks in clearing their consignments from Lagos and Onne Ports.

The stakeholders highlighted the challenges associated with the change of procedure code, compounded by a cumbersome process for clearance consignments on transit from coastal ports to Inland Container Terminals in Kano.

Addressing the concerns raised by stakeholders, CGC Bashir Adewale Adeniyi emphasised the Nigeria Customs Service’s commitment to transparency and efficiency, adding, “We understand the frustrations faced by stakeholders, and we are committed to addressing these challenges head-on.”

CGC Adeniyi said, “Our goal is to streamline processes and ensure a seamless flow of goods across borders, ultimately driving economic growth and development.”

In response to the issue surrounding the manifest amendment leading to unnecessary delays, the CGC assured stakeholders of proactive engagement with operators to identify and implement solutions: “We will work closely with shipping lines through the Nigerian Shippers Council to resolve any issue hindering the timely clearance of goods.”

While responding to the delayed escort of goods in transit, the CGC announced plans to automate the process by deploying an electronic cargo tracking system.

According to the Comptroller-General of Customs, the stakeholders’ breakfast meeting brought a renewed sense of collaboration, which speaks volumes to his policy thrust and optimism for the future of Nigeria’s import-export sector.

He reiterated the importance of ongoing dialogue and partnership in driving sustainable growth and fostering a conducive business environment, adding, “Together, we will overcome these challenges and unlock the full potential of Nigeria’s trade ecosystem.”

The stakeholders meeting was graced by the Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, Deputy Comptroller-General in Charge of Enforcement, Inspection, and Investigation, Muhammad Abba-Kura, Comptroller Federal Operations Unit Zone B, Customs Area Controllers of Kano/Jigawa, and Apapa Commands, among other senior customs officers.

