Kebbi State Governor, Comrade Dr Nasir Idris, has assured Chinese investors of his administration’s readiness to partner with them in every area of trade and investments.

The Governor made this known while hosting a team of Chinese investors who were on an investment drive to the State at the Government House in Birnin Kebbi earlier in the week. This effort is part of the government’s sustained initiatives to promote and encourage Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in the State.

He assured the high-powered Chinese investment team from the China-Africa Economic and Trade Promotion Council of Kebbi State Government’s readiness for a mutual partnership between Kebbi State and China.

Governor Idris reiterated his administration’s unwavering commitment to woo investors from across the world to come to Kebbi State and invest, emphasizing that agriculture is a key area of interest for the government.

“God has blessed us with abundant natural resources; there is no LGA among the 21 that doesn’t have natural resources,” he added.

Dr. Idris further noted that some of these vast deposits of natural resources have remained largely untapped, stating, “Your coming to partner with us is something we will never forget.”

“I want to assure you that we are ever ready. We have been blessed with Gold, gypsum, and lithium, among other natural minerals.”

“I have accepted your invitation to visit China for consolidation on investment. My administration welcomes investors to Kebbi State. I will send a high-powered government delegation to China appropriately to further bring investment into the state,” he said.

The team leader, Mr. Li Zhensheng, in his speech, expressed their readiness to promote China-Africa comprehensive relationships. He added that China and Nigeria are complementary to each other and would carry out various works on infrastructure, service industries, agriculture, and finance, among others.

“We will come out with feasible proposals to boost development and improve the livelihood of the people of Kebbi State.”

Mr. Li Zhencheng said the Chinese entourage was in Nigeria with a visit to Kebbi State from the China-Africa Economic Trade Promotion Council to solicit comprehensive cooperation and partnership on trade development, agriculture, including irrigation farming, industrial and infrastructure for economic growth.

He added that China has modern advanced technology, expertise, and experience to share with Kebbi State.

Highlights of the visit included a video show displaying different aspects of projects executed by Chinese experts in Africa and the presentation of an embroidery as a souvenir to Governor Nasir Idris with horse artistry depicting ruggedness and resilience.

